Adirondack Gets Sissons and Popugaev from Devils

October 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Colby Sissons has been re-assigned by the New Jersey Devils from the Binghamton Devils to the Thunder and forward Nikita Popugaev has been loaned to Adirondack from Binghamton.

Sissons, 21, is entering his second professional season after signing with New Jersey in 2018 after playing in parts of five seasons with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League. The Edmonton, AB native appeared in nine regular season games for Adirondack last season and three postseason games. Additionally, Sissons recorded 11 points in 38 games last season in the American Hockey League with Binghamton.

Popugaev (pronounced poh-puh-GUY-ehv), 20, joins Adirondack for the first time. The native of Moscow, Russia played in 17 games last season for Binghamton and recorded three goals and added two assists. The 6'6, 216-pounder spent the better part of the past two seasons playing overseas in the KHL, MHL and VHL. During his junior days in the WHL, Popugaev was a member of the Moose Jaw Warriors from 2015 until 2017 when he was traded to the Prince George Cougars.

