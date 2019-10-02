Everblades Host Orlando Solar Bears for Two Preseason Games

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are set to host a pair of preseason games this coming weekend, as they renew their in-state rivalry with the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday and Saturday at Hertz Arena.

Florida and Orlando, which will meet 13 times during the regular season this year, square off on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m., while the preseason finale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

Blades 365 Members (formerly referred to as season ticket holders) with full-season plans have tickets included in their packages for both preseason games. Single-game tickets for both preseason games start at just $10.

All ticket packages, including voucher and select plans, can be picked up at both games. The 'Blades will have ticket sales staff located around the corner from the Synovus Box Office on the south side of Hertz Arena for ticket pickup. Pickup will begin at 6 p.m. prior to both contests. 'Blades 365 Members who can't pick up their tickets this weekend can pick them up during the week (Monday-Friday) from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Following the two preseason tilts this weekend, the 'Blades will have until Wednesday, Oct. 9, to finalize their Opening Night roster for the 2019-20 season.

Florida opens the regular season on the road at Norfolk on Oct. 11-12 before returning home for Opening Night presented by Hertz on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

