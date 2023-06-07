Hamilton, Space Cowboys Homer Past Isotopes, 5-4

Albuquerque, NM - Sugar Land's Quincy Hamilton belted two homers and drove in three RBI to go along with Pedro Leon's two-run clout while the Space Cowboys bullpen held off two Isotopes rallies to even the series at a game a piece with a 5-4 victory Wednesday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 4-9 in one run ballgames and 3-5 at home. The club has lost four-straight one-run contests. Their last win came on May 6 in a 10-9 triumph over Sugar Land.

-All five of Sugar Land's runs came via the longball.

-The Isotopes failed to win two-straight over the Space Cowboys after winning last night's game, 11-7. The club has not won two-straight over Sugar Land since June 28-29, 2022, a span of 25 games.

-Albuquerque is 3-9 over their last 12 games, since they last won two-straight from May 23-24.

-The Isotopes pitching staff fanned five batters on the night, tied for the fifth-fewest this season (three times).

-Offensively, Albuquerque went down in order five times on the night. Additionally, the Isotopes managed more than two baserunners in just one frame.

-The Isotopes connected on just five hits for the third time this year, which is tied for fifth-fewest in a game, two more than the season-low set twice (season low: May 11 at Las Vegas and May 17 vs. Tacoma).

Additionally, Albuquerque swatted just two extra-base hits for the ninth time this season and first since May 31 at Salt Lake.

-Brian Serven doubled in the fifth inning to extend his season-best hit-streak to 11 games. During the streak, he is slashing .292/.333/.417 with three doubles, one homer and eighth RBI. He is three games shy of matching his career-long set June 3-28, 2018, with High-A Lancaster.

-Coco Montes mashed his 12th homer of the year and also singled for his team-leading 27th multi-hit effort, including back-to-back. All 12 of his homers have come off right-handers. Montes' 76 hits on the year are the second-most in MiLB (leader: Ronny Mauricio, Syracuse, 78).

-Yonathan Daza tallied his second outfield assist of the year when he threw out J.J. Matijevic attempting to go first to third on a single. It's the club's eight of the year and second at third base (also: Jimmy Herron).

-Aaron Schunk's 10-game hit streak came to an end after an 0-for-4 night. During the streak he slashed .525/.545/.925 with five doubles, a triple, three homers and 10 RBI.

-Luis Cessa was charged with his first loss of the year after tossing 4.0 innings and allowing five runs on six hits, two walks and three homers while fanning two. The three homers surrendered tied a career-high (four times).

-The Space Cowboys' Pedro Leon swatted his 11th homer and collected his 32nd RBI in his 22nd career game at RGCU Field.

-Sugar Land's Quincy Hamilton belted two homers in his Triple-A debut. It's the 11th time an opposing player has connected on two four-baggers and first since Salt Lake's Jordyn Adams on June 1.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game three Thursday night at 6:35 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is expected to send Jeff Criswell to the hill while Sugar Land is slated to start Jairo Solis.

