Bees to Host Clinics and Roundtables as Part of MLB Playball Weekend

June 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - As part of Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend the Salt Lake Bees will host over 1,000 youth players ages 5-12 for clinics and round tables featuring former MLB Players, National Champions and current baseball coaches and managers.

The weekend begins on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. with a baseball clinic for 500 youth players from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Instructors during the clinic will include current Bees players and members of local college baseball programs. Following the clinic, the Bees will host a coaching clinic from the Positive Coaches Alliance and a baseball roundtable and question and answer session featuring Bees manager Keith Johnson, BYU head coach Trent Pratt, Utah head coach Gary Henderson, Los Angeles Angels player development personnel Jayson Nix and Mike Gallego and Utah natives and Major League veterans Cory Snyder and John Buck.

Saturday, June 10 begins at 10 a.m. with a softball clinic followed by a round table and question and answer session featuring softball legends Amanda Scarborough (ESPN Analyst and Two-Time All-American and Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Famer), Jen Schroeder (ESPN Analyst, Jen Schro Catching Founder, The Packaged Deal Founder, Great Britain Softball Assistant Coach and All-Pac 10 Catcher), Jenny Dalton Hill (ESPN Analyst, Three-Time National Champion at University of Arizona and USA Women's Baseball Head Coach) and Mary Kay Amicone (Weber State Softball Head Coach).

The baseball clinic is full but there are limited spots available for the softball specific clinic on Saturday morning. Round tables for both baseball and softball are a free event and open to the public. More information about all Salt Lake Bees youth programs is available at www.milb.com/salt-lake/ballpark/youth-programs.

MLB Playball Weekend features baseball and softball activities at all 30 MLB clubs and 120 MiLB clubs across North America as well as events in Egypt, Asia and North America.

