Hamilton Homers Twice in Space Cowboys' 5-4 Win Over Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - For a second straight night, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-34) got home run out of a player making his Triple-A debut as the Space Cowboys took down the Albuquerque Isotopes (24-34) 5-4 on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park. Highlights from tonight's Space Cowboys game can be found here.

After David Hensley worked a walk against RHP Luis Cessa (L, 0-1) in the top of the second, Quincy Hamilton stepped to the plate for his first Triple-A at bat and laced an opposite field two-run homer to left, putting Sugar Land up 2-0.

The Space Cowboys would use the long ball to add on two more runs in the ensuing inning. JJ Matijevic singled the other way with two outs and Pedro León banged a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole, his ninth home run of the year, vaulting Sugar Land to a 4-0 lead. León has now homered in back-to-back contests and five of his last eight games played.

Hamilton would add on the final run of the night in the top of the fourth with a 444-foot blast to right field, pushing the Space Cowboys to a 5-0 advantage. It is the second multi home run game of Hamilton's career and first since July 15, 2022, when he was with the High-A Asheville Tourists.

On the hill, RHP Misael Tamarez was nearly unhittable in his first four innings of work. The righty gave up a two-out single in the first but retired the next 11 hitters in a row, striking out six through his first four frames. He came back out for the fifth and induced a groundout for the first out in the stanza, but a double and two walks loaded the bases and ended Tamarez' night. RHP Tyler Brown (W, 1-1) entered from the bullpen and allowed two inherited runners to score on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly but limited the damage to just the two runs, maintaining the Sugar Land lead at 5-2. Brown would follow with a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth.

The Isotopes came within a run in the bottom of the eighth when Cole Tucker singled and Coca Montes hit a two-run homer to left. RHP Cesar Gomez (H, 2) responded by retiring the next three batters in order, part of two innings of relief for the righty. In the bottom of the ninth, RHP Joe Record (S, 7) was summoned from the bullpen. Record struck out the first two hitters he faced and got a pop out to left for the final out, tossing a perfect ninth to secure his seventh save in eight tries this season. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Sugar Land.

With the series even at a game each, the Space Cowboys continue their six-game tangle with the Isotopes on Thursday night. Sugar Land is set to throw RHP Jairo Solis (0-1, 7.52) while Albuquerque is set to counter with RHP Jeff Criswell (2-5, 9.00) for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

