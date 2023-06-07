Isotopes Win Track-Meet Opener as Teams Combine for Five Triples

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The pendulum swung one way and then the other in the sixth inning for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-34) on Tuesday night in an 11-7 defeat to the Albuquerque Isotopes (24-34) at Isotopes Park. Highlights from tonight's game can be found here.

With the game square at 5-5, Shay Whitcomb wasted no time putting the Space Cowboys back in front, launching a solo home run to left on the first pitch of the frame, his first hit at Triple-A and 13th overall home run of the season. With two outs in the frame, Justin Dirden doubled against RHP Blair Calvo (W, 2-2) and Pedro León drove in Dirden with a single, putting Sugar Land up 7-5.

In the bottom of the sixth, Connor Kaiser began the frame with a triple off RHP Shawn Dubin (L, 0-2) but was tagged out at home on a fielder's choice by Hunter Stovall. A single put the tying run on base, and a single from Cole Tucker paired with a throwing error once again leveled the game at 7-7. Two more triples in the inning gave the Isotopes a 9-7 lead and a pair of runs scored in the bottom of the eighth for Albuquerque, while Sugar Land was limited to just one hit in the final three frames.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a quick lead in the first thanks to a two-run homer by León, his eighth of the season. Whitcomb was plunked with one out in the second and raced in to score on a triple by Bligh Madris, giving Sugar Land a 3-0 lead. Korey Lee banged his 16th double of the season in the ensuing at bat, driving in Madris to make it 4-0. A triple by JJ Matijevic in the third led to another run as Joe Perez singled with one out, extending the Space Cowboys lead to 5-0.

Albuquerque got back into the game in the bottom of the third on two singles and a double from Tucker. It appeared Sugar Land was going to escape the fourth without allowing a run, but a slip in the outfield with two outs led to a two-run inside-the-park homer for the Isotopes, pulling them within a run at 5-4. A two-out single in the fifth delivered the tying run for Albuquerque in the last of the fifth.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series with Albuquerque on Wednesday night. RHP Misael Tamarez is scheduled to pitch opposite RHP Luis Cessa for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

