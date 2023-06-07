Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (6:35 PT)

June 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (28-30) at Reno Aces (33-25)

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 6:35p.m. PT | Greater Nevada Field: Reno, NV

RHP Konner Wade vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt

SCHEIN-ING START: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top four in the PCL in home runs (17), extra-base hits (31), total bases (124), RBI (52) and slugging (.636). Scheiner has either homered or tripled in each of his last four games, and has gone deep in four of six games and in five of his last nine. His 17 home runs rank third in Triple-A and all of MiLB entering today's action; Salt Lake's Jo Adell and Luken Baker of Memphis (IL) each have 18 HR, and Baker was called up by St. Louis on Sunday. Scheiner, the Triple-A rookie, carries a .297 average and 1.042 OPS (4th in the PCL) following a grand slam on Saturday, a three-run homer on Sunday (game-winner) and two hits including his first career Triple-A triple (2 RBI) last night.

Scheiner is currently on a nine-game hit streak (since 5/21): .417 (15x36), 5 HR, 19 RBI, 10 runs, 1.456 OPS (.512 OBP/.944 SLG), 5 BB.

THE REAL DELO: Rainiers outfielder Zach DeLoach extended his on base safely streak to 22 games with a walk and single last night. DeLoach's 14-game hitting streak (May 12-27) passed Jarred Kelenic for Tacoma's longest from last season; Kelenic hit safely in 13 straight from May 24 through June 8. DeLoach is batting .337 (28x83) over his last 22 games, with a .921 OPS. His OBP is .427 (12 BB) and he's slugging .494 (8 XBH) over this stretch. The Triple-A rookie has played in 53 of Tacoma's first 58 games (Seattle's 2nd round draft selection in 2020).

GO AHEAD AND CALL IT A COMEBACK: In Tacoma's recent home series vs. Sacramento (5/30-6/4), SAC scored first in all six games, only to see the Rainiers rally to split the week 3-3. Tacoma has come from behind at any point in the game during their last four victories, beginning with a 10-8 win over Las Vegas on May 28 at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers are 13-19 when scoring second, and have 14 comeback wins of any kind; they've rallied to win 5x in the seventh inning or later this season.

RILED UP: RHP Riley O'Brien has settled in as one of Tacoma's most reliable late-inning options (5 holds); the Seattle native has struck out 35 over 22.1 IP (2 ER, 0.81 ERA, 2 SV). When O'Brien made his MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds on 9/30/21, he became the second alum of Shorewood High School to reach the Majors, joining LHP Blake Snell. He made his Mariners debut last season with one appearance on 5/7 vs. Tampa Bay at T-Mobile Park (1.0 IP, 0 R, 1 K).

A REAL MCCOY GOOD STRETCH: Rainiers shortstop Mason McCoy has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, reaching base safely in 10. He's batting .293 during this stretch (12x41), with 5 XBH (2 HR, 3 2B), including a game-winning 3-run HR on 5/28 in the 8th inning vs. Las Vegas. McCoy's OBP during his last 11 games is .420 (.932 OPS), thanks to drawing nine walks.

DAILY DOUBLE: Tacoma's 67 double plays turned are equal to Memphis (IL) for the most in Triple-A Baseball. The Rainiers turned five double plays in one game on May 11 vs. Reno at Cheney Stadium...in a 4-1 loss. Tacoma's 39 errors are third-fewest in the Pacific Coast League, their .981 fielding percentage tied for second-highest with Reno (Albuquerque, .982).

TRIPLE YOUR PLEASURE: Tacoma hit only two triples in the month of May, but have one in four of five games to open June. Pat Valaika, Cade Marlowe, Adam Engel and Jake Scheiner each have a three-bagger since Thursday. Tacoma's 13 triples are equal to El Paso for third-fewest in the PCL (Oklahoma City, 12...Sacramento, 6).

RUN DMC DIFFERENTIAL (IT'S A WALK PUN): The Rainiers have drawn 353 walks entering today's action, the most of any Triple-A club (6.09 BB/game) and 26 more than Oklahoma City who leads the Pacific Coast League with a 41-17 record. Tacoma's walk differential is +102, as their 251 free passes issued are second-fewest in the PCL to OKC (239 BB). Tacoma's .381 club OBP is third-highest in Triple-A (Reno, El Paso).

GRAND OPENING, GRAND CLOSING: The Rainiers are 24-14 in series openers since last season began, with a 14-6 road record in lid-lifters (primarily six-game series). Tacoma was 18-9 in all series openers in 2022, which was 25% of their win total (72-78); they were 9-2 in road trip-opening games (2-3 in 2023).

After dropping their first three series finales this season, the Rainiers have won six of their last seven to conclude a set, including three straight. Tacoma's 2023 combined record in fifth and sixth games of a series is 12-5.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.