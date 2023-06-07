Chihuahuas Unveil 2023 Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Jerseys; Will Debut Friday

EL PASO - The Chihuahuas are heating up the summer season with the unveiling of the 2023 Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Chihuahuas jerseys. The team will debut the jersey during Friday's Marvel Super Hero™ Night as part of two Marvel theme nights.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 9 and first pitch versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) is slated for 6:35 p.m.

As part of the night's festivities, players will don the Marvel jerseys that feature the reimagined Chihuahuas logo created by Marvel animators.

The night also includes a Reversible Marvel Bucket Hat (pictured right) featuring the Chihuahuas Marvel logo on one side and a black bucket hat with the original Chihuahuas logo on the other side. The giveaway is for the first 1,500 fans through the gates, in attendance, and with paid admission.

The jersey is a black and gray gradient design with a steel overlay on the bodice. It features a Chihuahuas wordmark across the chest in a yellow to red gradient color. The Chihuahuas wordmark is shadowed by flames of fire with claw marks going from the right shoulder diagonally to the left waist. The Chihuahuas Marvel logo is located on the left chest under the wordmark. The jersey also features a spiked collar, similar to that worn by Chico, the Chihuahuas mascot.

The specialty jerseys will be worn twice as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series, including Friday and again on Saturday, August 12. The jerseys will be auctioned off the week of August 7 and concluding August 12. Details are forthcoming.

Fans are encouraged to participate by wearing their favorite Marvel tees or dressing up as their favorite Marvel character. A limited number of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond merchandise is available for purchase at the Chihuahuas Team Shop.

The Chihuahuas joined 95 other minor league teams who will participate Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond campaign in October of 2022 when Minor League Baseball announced a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment. This allows for the Chihuahuas to host at least one Marvel Super Hero™ themed game as part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" campaign. Fans may visit

milb.com/marvel for the latest updates on the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series.

The series versus the Dodgers goes through Sunday, June 11.

Tickets are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com, by calling 915-533-BASE (2273) or at the Southwest University Park box office. Fans are encouraged to purchase early as tickets for Friday's game are going fast!

