Bees Drop Wednesday Matinee

The Round Rock Express (33-26) took down the Salt Lake Bees (28-31) 11-9 on Wednesday afternoon to even the series up at one game apiece.

A series of defensive miscues cost the Bees in the fifth inning as Round Rock scored seven runs in the frame with only two of the runs being earned thanks to a franchise record-tying four Salt Lake errors. The errors ended a season-long streak of four consecutive games without an error. After the top of the sixth, the Bees trailed 10-3 but continued to battle, scoring a run in the sixth and four in the seventh to draw within two. Salt Lake got a leadoff homer from Trey Cabbage in the ninth as they looked to mount a late comeback but could come no closer.

Michael Stefanic had a pair of hits and four RBI, including a two-run homer in the first inning, to extend his franchise record on-base streak to 61 games. Eight of the nine members of the Bees starting lineup collected at least one hit with Stefanic, Cabbage, Jordyn Adams and Jack Lopez each picking up a pair.

The two teams will meet up again on Thursday night at 6:35 with the Bees transforming into Las Abejas as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

