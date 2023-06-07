Mariachis Overcome Rain, Early Deficit in 11-7 Victory

Albuquerque, NM - 6,947 fans who waited patiently through a 94-minute rain delay and an early Mariachis deficit were rewarded on Tuesday evening. Albuquerque trailed 5-0 in the third inning but stormed back with a flurry of runs in the middle stages of the contest, en route to an 11-7 triumph over Sugar Land to open a six-game series at "The Plaza."

Yonathan Daza, Aaron Schunk and Connor Kaiser led the way offensively by compiling three hits apiece, while Kaiser produced the biggest thrill of the night - a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the fourth inning.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes recorded three triples in a game for the first time since May 27, 2022 vs. Round Rock. Additionally, it was the 25th time Albuquerque had at least a trio of three-baggers in a contest in team history (record is four).

- Tonight marked Albuquerque's largest deficit overcome to win a game since last June 12, when they trailed El Paso 8-1 before prevailing 11-8.

- Albuquerque improved to 18-7 when playing as the Mariachis at home (dating back to 2018) and have never lost back-to-back Copa games inside The Plaza.

- The Isotopes scored in double digits for the 15th time in 58 games this season, and improved to 11-4 when doing so.

- Aaron Schunk extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a new personal season-high. During the stretch, he is slashing .525/.545/.925 with five doubles, a triple, three homers and 10 RBI.

- Daza recorded his 13th multi-hit game at Triple-A this season, including the ninth in his last 12 contests. He is slashing .418/.441/.592 during the stretch.

- Kaiser finished a double shy of the cycle. It was his 11th multi-hit game of the year and fifth contest with multiple extra-base hits. Additionally, the homer was Kaiser's seventh, tying his career-high for a single season (2019, 2022).

- Kaiser's inside-the-park home run was the 20th in Isotopes history and second of the season (Jimmy Herron, May 18 vs. Tacoma). It marks the fifth time Albuquerque has had multiple in a campaign (2003, 2006, 2018, 2021).

- Cole Tucker was 2-for-5 with a two-run double and RBI single. Tucker is 10-for-23 over his last seven games.

- Coco Montes finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. It was his team-leading 26th multi-hit performance of the season and first since May 30 at Salt Lake.

- Tonight marked the 22nd time both teams finished with double-digits in the hit column this year, including five times in seven matchups vs. Sugar Land.

- The Isotopes recorded 16 hits, tied for third-most in a game and highest total since May 27 vs. Round Rock (16).

- Albuquerque's four-run sixth inning was the 29th time they have plated four or more in a frame this season.

- Albuquerque pitching issued only two walks, tied for the second fewest in a contest this season. It was the ninth time they relented one or two free passes.

- Sugar Land batters struck out just three times, tied for a season-low by Isotopes pitching (April 13 at El Paso).

- Pedro León opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first; it was his 10th home run in 21 career games at Isotopes Park to go along with 30 RBI.

- Albuquerque surrendered two triples for the fourth time this season (most recently May 27 vs. Round Rock).

- Jen Pawol made history as the first female umpire to work a game at Isotopes Park. She had the home plate assignment for the series opener.

- The 94 minute wait was officially the 11th-longest weather delay in Isotopes Park history, including two that occurred during playoff games (2009 and 2012).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Luis Cessa is scheduled to make his third start for Albuquerque against Sugar Land right-hander Misael Tamarez.

