Oklahoma City Wins Over El Paso 8-6
June 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie Oklahoma City Wednesday night but lost 8-6 to the Dodgers in 10 innings. The Chihuahuas are now 1-3 in extra inning games, while Oklahoma City advanced to 4-2.
San Diego Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the eighth inning and a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. It was his first MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso and his first Triple-A game since 2011 with Round Rock. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, his third homer in the last two games.
Chihuahuas first baseman Rangel Ravelo went 1-for-4 with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was Ravelo's 1,000th career minor league hit.
Box Score: Dodgers 8, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (06/07/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Oklahoma City (42-17), El Paso (27-32)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City TBA vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (2-2, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
