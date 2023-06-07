Oklahoma City Wins Over El Paso 8-6

June 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie Oklahoma City Wednesday night but lost 8-6 to the Dodgers in 10 innings. The Chihuahuas are now 1-3 in extra inning games, while Oklahoma City advanced to 4-2.

San Diego Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the eighth inning and a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. It was his first MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso and his first Triple-A game since 2011 with Round Rock. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, his third homer in the last two games.

Chihuahuas first baseman Rangel Ravelo went 1-for-4 with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was Ravelo's 1,000th career minor league hit.

Box Score: Dodgers 8, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (06/07/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (42-17), El Paso (27-32)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City TBA vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (2-2, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.