Guns N' Hoses Saturday, December 14

October 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





The Icemen are excited to announce that the annual Guns N' Hoses Charity Hockey Game will be held on Saturday, December 14 from 3:00 - 5:30 pm! For the third year in a row, join the Jacksonville Icemen and Jacksonville's finest for the Guns N' Hoses Charity Hockey Game at Veterans Memorial Arena. This event has participants from across North FL, including Firefighters, Law Enforcement Officers, EMT's, Paramedics and Military personnel.

A ticket purchased through this link will grant you access into both the Guns N' Hoses Charity Hockey game and our Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears game later that night. Seats for Guns N' Hoses Charity Hockey will be general admission, with the select seat number printed on each ticket being enforced during the Icemen game. 25% of each ticket sold will be donated in the name of the Jacksonville Fire Fighters Union directly to the following organizations:

Jacksonville Fire Fighters Charity

FOP Foundation

Guns N' Hoses Charity Hockey Events will include:

3:00 pm - 5:30 pm: Guns N' Hoses Charity Hockey Game

7:00 pm - 10:00 pm: Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears

*If you already have tickets to the Icemen game that evening or are a current Icemen Season Ticket Holder, you are eligible to use your tickets for both games that day.

For Glass Seats, Ice-level Suites, or general questions, please contact Luke Nicholas at (904)-661-7243 or via email at luke@jacksonvilleicemen.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.