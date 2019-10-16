Steelheads Host Home Opening Weekend this Friday & Saturday

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule with a flurry of activity when they host the Wichita Thunder this Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.

The weekend kicks off with Steelheads Fan Fest, a block party in The Grove Plaza beginning at 5:00 p.m. and leading to puck drop. The free event features drinks, games and photo opportunities for fans of all ages with a free poster giveaway as well as a raffle to win the team's Throne of Sticks, which will also be displayed for photos. Steelheads partners and sponsors will also be out on the plaza to help get fans ready for opening night.

The event leads into Opening Night, where the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free 2019-20 Steelheads Magnet Schedule and the entire 2019-20 Steelheads roster will be introduced to the fan base. It's also the first 4 for $50 Family Friday of the season, featuring four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs and four Pepsis for just $50 in Sections 116-120, and fans have a chance to win a custom pair of Steelheads sunglasses at the Proof Eyewear table behind Section 102.

Then, on Saturday night, it's Youth Hockey Night, celebrating youth and local hockey in the Treasure Valley area. Before the game, the Steelheads and the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club will honor Bobby Skinner, a Boise State Men's Hockey player who passed away this summer, and have a check presentation for the newly-named Bobby Skinner Youth Hockey Foundation, funding local youth hockey programs and initiatives organized by the Booster Club. The Skinner Family will also drop the ceremonial first puck. Plus, during the first intermission, youth hockey players from Idaho Ice World will participate in the Parade of Teams on the ice.

Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night is at 7:10 p.m., and tickets are available by calling the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS (8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com. For group tickets, mini-plans and flex packs, contact the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080.

