Solar Bears Re-Sign Hunter Fejes

October 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with forward Hunter Fejes on a Standard Player Contract. Orlando has also released forward Pierre-Luc Mercier.

Fejes (FEE-jiss), 25, returns for his third season with the Solar Bears after beginning the 2019-20 campaign on the roster of the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League while on a professional try-out agreement (PTO).

During the 2018-19 season, Fejes suited up in 12 regular season contests with Orlando, producing 15 points (8g-7a) and 17 penalty minutes. He spent the majority of the season in the AHL on PTOs with Manitoba and the Rockford IceHogs, producing eight points (3g-5a) and 24 penalty minutes in 49 combined games. Fejes returned to the Solar Bears during the Kelly Cup Playoffs and led the team in postseason scoring with eight points (7g-1a) and two penalty minutes in eight games. In Orlando's first-round series with the South Carolina Stingrays, Fejes notably scored the game-winning goal for the Solar Bears at 10:23 of the second overtime of Game 3, the longest playoff victory by the team. Following the Solar Bears' elimination in the second round, he also skated in one playoff match with the AHL's Hershey Bears.

In 47 career regular season games with Orlando, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has recorded 47 points (22g-25a) and 64 penalty minutes. He is the team's franchise leader in career playoff goals and points with 17 points (10g-7a) and nine penalty minutes in 17 postseason matches.

In 127 career ECHL games with Orlando, Wheeling and Rapid City, Fejes has 112 career points (56g-56a) and 122 penalty minutes. He has added 13 points (4g-9a) and 47 penalty minutes in 82 career AHL games with Manitoba, Rockford, the Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons.

Prior to turning pro, Fejes played at Colorado College for four seasons, amassing 56 points (26g-30a) and 95 penalty minutes in 138 games with the Tigers program.

Fejes was a sixth-round selection of the Phoenix Coyotes (#178 overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Mercier, 26, appeared in one game with the Solar Bears this season.

