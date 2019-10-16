Admirals Acquire Defenseman Coughlin from Maine

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today they have acquired defenseman Johnny Coughlin from the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations.

Coughlin, 6'3, 205 lbs, joins the Admirals after playing in ten games with the Mariners last season. Before joining the Mariners last season, he completed his four-year career at College of Holy Cross (NCAA D-I).

While in his tenure at Holy Cross, the 24-year native of Airport, NY quickly established himself as one of the more reliable defensemen on the team. He played in at least 35 games each season and had an on-ice rating of +28.

"The commitment to our fans is that we will never stop pursuing the best players who will play all out for our logo, Johnny Coughlin fits that objective and we welcome him to Norfolk," said Admirals Owner Patrick Cavanagh.

In his senior campaign, Coughlin was tied for second in total points (21), just one short of the team lead. He also served as an assistant captain to his team.

"I am excited about the opportunity to join the Admirals this season," said Coughlin. "I have heard great things about the new coaching and ownership group and I can't wait to get started on the ice."

-The Admirals will take on the South Carolina Stingrays next Wednesday (10/23), Friday (10/25) and Saturday (10/26) at the Norfolk Scope Arena. For ticket information, visit https://www.norfolkadmirals.com/en/tickets.

