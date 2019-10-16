ECHL Transactions - October 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 16, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Connor Sanvido, F

Ian Mackey, F

Orlando:

Pierre-Luc Mercier, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mike Szmatula, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Felix Girard, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Allen:

Add Theo Calvas, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Andrew Sturtz, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Greenville:

Add Adam Rockwood, F assigned by Springfield

Maine:

Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D traded to Norfolk [10/15]

Norfolk:

Add Johnny Coughlin, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Salkeld, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/12)

Orlando:

Add Hunter Fejes, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Wichita:

Add Ryan Mulder, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eric Freschi, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Jake Bolton, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

