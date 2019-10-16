ECHL Transactions - October 16
October 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 16, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Connor Sanvido, F
Ian Mackey, F
Orlando:
Pierre-Luc Mercier, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mike Szmatula, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Felix Girard, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Allen:
Add Theo Calvas, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Andrew Sturtz, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Greenville:
Add Adam Rockwood, F assigned by Springfield
Maine:
Add Ryan Culkin, D assigned by Laval
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D traded to Norfolk [10/15]
Norfolk:
Add Johnny Coughlin, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Salkeld, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/12)
Orlando:
Add Hunter Fejes, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Ian Keserich, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Wichita:
Add Ryan Mulder, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Eric Freschi, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Jake Bolton, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 16, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - October 16 - ECHL
- Guns N' Hoses Saturday, December 14 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Rush Power Play Sludges Oilers for First Win - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Mike Szmatula Returns to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Begins Road Trip Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Re-Sign Hunter Fejes - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Host Home Opening Weekend this Friday & Saturday - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Acquire Defenseman Jake Bolton - Worcester Railers HC
- Coach's Show to Debut at Wild Wing Cafe October 21 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.