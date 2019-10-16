Forward Mike Szmatula Returns to Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today forward Mike Szmatula has been signed to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Szmatula returns to Glens Falls as the team's reigning Most Valuable Player, recording 48 points (27 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games last season. The Commerce Township, MI native received two American Hockey League callups last year (3GP for the Stockton Heat, 2GP for the Utica Comets). Szmatula started the 2019-20 season with GKS Tychy in Poland where he recorded two goals in four games played.

Prior to turning pro, Szmatula played for two seasons each at both the University of Minnesota and Northeastern University in Boston. The 5'9, 183-pound forward collected 108 points (47-61-108) in 139 games between the two schools. Szmatula tallied 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) from 73 games played with the Huskies before he transferred to Minnesota, where he amassed 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) from 66 games played. Szmatula appeared in the NCAA Tournament as a junior during the 2016-17 season

