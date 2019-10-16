Worcester Railers HC Acquire Defenseman Jake Bolton

October 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Jake Bolton (@Bolt1092) from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for future considerations.

Defenseman Jake Bolton joins the Worcester Railers HC after spending last season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits recording 28 points (13-15-28) in 67 games. The 2019-20 season is Bolton's forth pro season after appearing with six different ECHL clubs; Atlanta (2015-17), Wichita (2016-17), Wheeling (2017-18), Florida (2017-18), Quad City (2017-18), and Greenville (2018-19) accumulating 64 points (22-42-64) in 191 games along with 107 PIMS.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2 defenseman spent four years at Holy Cross from 2012-16 totaling 54 points (11-43-54) in 145 games along with 99 PIMS.

"We are excited to have Jake join our club," said Russell."Jake comes to us with a lot of ECHL experience and will be a physical presence on the back end for us this season."

What's on tap - Home again on Friday!

The Railers host the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18 at 7pm on the first 2-3-4 Friday night of the season with an early Halloween Celebration. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 sodas, and $4 bud lights in the Bud Light Zone. Go trick-or-treating on the concourse and enjoy an on-ice costume parade! It is the first INSTAGRAM FRIDAY of the season presented by the EDGE at Union Station - snap a photo and win prizes in the IG Zone! Tickets start at just $15!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.