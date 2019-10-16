Coach's Show to Debut at Wild Wing Cafe October 21

October 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays are proud to announce that the team's official coach's show will return to Wild Wing Cafe during the 2019-20 season. The show will once again be hosted by the "Voice of the Stingrays", Jared Shafran, and will feature interviews with Stingrays head coach Steve Bergin along with select players each month.

Monday, Oct. 21 marks the first show of the 2019-20 year, which will see the full Stingrays roster in attendance to meet with fans and sign autographs! The show will take place from 7-8 p.m. inside Wild Wing Cafe's North Charleston location at 7618 Rivers Ave.

The complete list of coach's show dates for the 2019-20 season are as follows:

October 21

November 11

December 9

January 27

February 24

March 23

All dates are subject to change. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to score a seat near the stage and may enter to win prizes. Those in attendance will also have a chance to win tickets to the Rays' upcoming home game on Sunday, November 17th with the opportunity to ride the Fan Zam that afternoon.

South Carolina is back in action on Friday to face the Gladiators in Atlanta at 7:35 p.m. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following night on Saturday, October 19 at 6:05.

