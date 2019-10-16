Thunder Begins Road Trip Tonight in Utah

W. Valley City, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, heads on the road for the first time this season and begins the week tonight against the Utah Grizzlies.

The Thunder took three out of a possible four points last weekend, losing in overtime on Friday night against Indy, 5-4. Wichita grabbed a win on Saturday night against the Rapid City Rush, 4-3. Utah is looking for its first win of the season after dropping a pair last weekend to Idaho.

Wichita is looking for its first win at the Maverik Center since joining the ECHL. Utah has taken all nine meetings, winning five in regulation and four in overtime or a shootout.

Travis Barron and Cole Cassels lead the Grizzlies with two points each. Five different players have three points for the Thunder.

THUNDERBOLTS... Bruce Ramsay won his first game behind the Thunder bench on Saturday night...Brendan Smith recorded his first goal as a pro on Friday night...Jordan Sims and Joe Widmar each had two assists over the weekend...Stefan Fournier is tied for second in goals (3)...Brendan Smith and Luke Shiplo are tied for the rookie lead in points with three...

ROSTER NEWS: Today, the Thunder added netminder Ryan Mulder to the roster. Mulder, 26, isn't a stranger to Wichita as he attended training camp on a tryout agreement. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, the 6-foot, 181-pound netminder played the majority of last year with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Quad City Storm. He had a solid collegiate career at Castleton State College before turning pro. His best year came during the 2016-17 season when he went 10-6-5 with a 2.396 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

