Guedez, Bullpen Dominate the Drive in Tourists' Victory

July 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE- The Asheville Tourists won their third straight road game on Friday night thanks to an outstanding performance from their pitching staff. Jose Guedez spearheaded the Tourists effort from the mound in their 3-1 victory over the Greenville Drive.

Guedez went five innings, allowed only one run, and struck out eight. The right-hander did not factor in the decision; however, his effort kept the Tourists within striking distance. Asheville's offense came through in the top of the seventh. John Garcia plated Austin Deming with a single into centerfield that tied the game 1-1. Anthony Sherwin later put the Tourists in front with a two-run Home Run to right field.

Brody Rodning followed Guedez with two scoreless innings. Rodning picked up his first win with Asheville. Ian Foggo notched a hold with a clean eighth inning and Kelly Austin closed out the game in the bottom of the ninth. Austin earned his second save of the season.

Deming and Garcia both finished with two hits in the game while Sherwin is now 6-for-13 in the series with two Home Runs and two doubles. Asheville and Greenville wrap up their set on Saturday night at 7:05pm ET.

