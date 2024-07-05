Grasshoppers Take Fifth Game In A Row Against The Ironbirds, 6-4

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds, 6-4 on Friday, July 5 for its fifth game in a row. The Grasshoppers improved to 12-2 on the second half of the season while the IronBirds fell to 7-7. Greensboro outhit Aberdeen 9-7 while the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Outfielder P.J. Hilson led at the dish for the Grasshoppers as he went 3-4 with two home runs, a triple, four RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Nick Cimillo followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson (2), Mitch Jebb, and Wyatt Hendrie.

Leading at the plate for the IronBirds was infielder Jalen Vasquez as he went 2-4. Designated hitter, Tavian Josenberger followed behind as he went 2-5 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Aberdeen were also recorded by Carter Young (2) and Luis Valdez.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied nine strikeouts and gave up three hits, two runs, and four free bases on 5.2 innings of work. Valentin Linarez recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season. Brandan Bidois tallied his third hold of the season while Cy Nielson recorded his sixth save.

Starting on the rubber for Aberdeen was righthanded pitcher Zach Fruit as he recorded three strikeouts and gave up five hits, two earned runs, and one free base on five innings of work. Houston Roth took the loss for the IronBirds and fell to 0-1 on the season.

