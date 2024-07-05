Hot Rods Game Notes

Fourth on the Fourth... The Hot Rods secured a series victory with their fourth win of the series over the Emperors, 7-0 on Thursday. Bowling Green tied their record for home runs at Bowling Green Ballpark, blasting five in the victory. Kinney, Genoves, Taylor, Isaac, and Ledbetter all went deep, backing up the second-straight shutout for the Hot Rods pitching staff.

Familiar Territory... With their 7-0 win on Thursday, the Hot Rods have tied their longest winning streak of the season at four games. They have done this one other time this season, taking the first four games over the Brooklyn Cyclones from May 15 to May 17, with one doubleheader involved.

Seventh Shutout... Bowling Green's pitching staff has been in their best form to start the series against the Rome Emperors. They have logged back-to-back shutouts, winning 6-0 on Wednesday and 7-0 on Thursday. The pair of shutouts gives them seven on the season. These were their first shutout performances since the Wilmington Blue Rocks were in town on May 29. On top of the great starting pitching, the Hot Rods bullpen has not allowed a run in the first four games of the series, resulting in 16.0 innings of scoreless relief work.

A Trip into the Wild... RHP Owen Wild is making his eighth start of the season on Friday. June was a successful month for the righty, logging a 1-1 record and a 2.49 ERA over 25.1 innings. He showed his best command of the year, striking out 32 batters while walking six. He tossed 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits against the Asheville Tourists.

