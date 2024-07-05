Renegades Game Notes

July 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (40-37, 7-5) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (37-42, 4-9)

RHP Cam Schlittler (3-2, 2.44 ERA) vs. RHP Douglas Orellana (0-1, 1.67 ERA)

| Game 78 | Home Game 37 | Friday, July 5, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Renegades recently completed a stretch where they played 24 of 36 games away from home. Hudson Valley is currently playing 15 of 24 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting Wilmington last week, Hudson Valley will play six games with Brooklyn, split between Coney Island and Wappingers Falls.

HOLIDAY IN HUDSON VALLEY: The Independence Week matchup between the Cyclones and Renegades has shifted to Heritage Financial Park for the final three games of the series. Brooklyn took two of the first three games on Coney Island.

RECORD-BREAKER: A Heritage Financial Park record crowd of 6,176 attended Thursday's Fourth of July game against the Brooklyn Cyclones, breaking the previous record by more than 500 fans. The holiday attendance surpassed a record set earlier this year on May 15th, when the Renegades welcomed an Education Day crowd of 5,619 to the ballpark.

HIGHS AND LOWS: Each of the first four games between the Renegades and Cyclones have been shutouts, with both teams earning two shutout victories. Hudson Valley returned home with a bang on Friday, notching six runs on 11 hits that included three long balls. After a dominant shutout victory in the first game down in Brooklyn, the Renegades were held scoreless in back-to-back games at Maimonides Park. It marked the first time that Hudson Valley had suffered consecutive shutout losses since June 2022, and the first time in two nine innings games since 2017. The Renegades recorded just six combined hits in the two games.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart was tremendous on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings while inducing nine groundball outs. The right-hander retired 18 of the last 23 batters he faced, recording his third quality of the season with the Renegades, and fourth overall. Stuart has allowed three earned runs or less in eight of his last nine starts, and has gone 5+ innings in six of his last eight starts.

FUHGEDDABOUDIT: For the second time this season, the Renegades travel to Coney Island to face the Cyclones. The former NY-Penn League foes play 24 times in the regular season. This week, the first three games of the series take place in Brooklyn, before the Renegades return home for the final three games of the tilt. Saturday's game will mark the conclusion of a stretch where the two teams are playing 12 of 24 games against one another. In their most recent series in mid-June, the Renegades took four of six games at Heritage Financial Park. However, the Cyclones earned two late come-from-behind wins that week, damaging the Renegades first-half title hopes. In the first series of 2024 between the two foes in May, Brooklyn took four of six on Coney Island. The Renegades did record 16 runs and 18 hits in the third game of the series, recording their second-highest hit total of the season. Omar Martinez had a two-run homer, and Jace Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. In 2023, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley faced off 24 times as well, with the Cyclones taking 14 of 24 matchups from the Renegades.

LEFTY PUNCHOUTS: It was announced Tuesday that Ben Shields was called up to Double-A Somerset. Since joining the Renegades rotation, Shields has been excellent. On Friday night, he matched his career-high with nine strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. The southpaw didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning, and only allowed two baserunners to reach safely in his entire outing. In his last two starts. Shields has struck out eighteen batters and allowed one run on five hits. Since joining the rotation in the middle of May, the 25-year-old has struck eight or more batters on four separate occassions. Shields has recorded 12.2 K/9 this season.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. The Renegades infielder was 2-for-4 last Wednesday with two RBIs and two runs, which included his 12th home run of the season. Serna ranks in the top 10 in eight hitting categories in the South Atlantic League. His 52 RBIs are tied for the second-most in the SAL, and his 21 doubles are tied for third. He is fourth with 49 runs scored, and his 12 long balls are also tied for seventh in the league.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the third-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.741), and have the fourth-best mark in High-A. With 150 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, five more than any other team. Five Renegades have 14 or more doubles, and 10 players have seven or more two-baggers.

HEATING UP: Renegades infielder Roc Riggio has been tremendous over the last three weeks. During an 21-game on-base streak, Riggio is 22-for-78, slashing .282/.404/.526 with 10 doubles and a .930 OPS. The Oklahoma State product has a hit in 18 of his last 21 games. His on-base streak is the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Saturday night vs. the Blue Rocks, allowing just two runs in 4.2 innings and striking out seven batters. Schlittler has struck out six or more battters in five of his last six starts. His ERA now sits at 2.44 this season through 12 starts, which is the second-best mark in the South Atlantic League. His .172 opposing average is the lowest in the SAL.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.25 ERA (115 ER/318.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A. In his last three appearances, Trent Sellers has allowed no earned runs in 7.1 frames. Over the unit's last 18.1 innings dating back to Saturday, the bullpen has allowed just three earned runs, good for a 1.49 ERA. Eric Reyzelman was called up to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. With the Renegades, the Yankees 2022 fifth-round pick allowed just two hits and no runs in 9.1 innings while striking out 17 batters.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Twenty-nine of the last 32 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. In the last 32 games, 25 starters have gone at least 4.1 innings. On Friday, Blane Abeyta tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out five..

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 508 hits through 77 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 12 fewer than the Carolina Mudcats (A, MIL). Incredibly, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AZ, AA) have allowed a staggering 729 hits through 79 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .283 (69-for-244) with 21 doubles, 40 RBIs, 34 runs scored and a .830 OPS in 63 games. His 21 doubles are tied for the third-most in the South Atlantic League. Last Friday vs. Wilmington, Avina was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, and two runs scored. Avina also currently holds a 29-game errorless streak.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the third-most errors in MiLB with 99 errors in 77 games. Their .964 fielding percentage is tied for sixth-worst in the minors. In five of their last eight games, the Renegades have played error-free on their way to a 4-1 record. With Thursday's win, Hudson Valley is now 18-6 in games this season where they do not commit an error. They lost four games to Greensboro in which they played errorless baseball.

POWER SURGE: Garrett Martin has been hot at the plate recently. In his last 15 games, Martin has nine extra-base hits, including five home runs, three doubles, and a triple. Martin has a .653 slugging percentage and a .992 OPS during that stretch. The outfielder hit his seventh home run of the season on Tuesday vs. Brooklyn, his second long ball in three games. Martin has also not committed an error in 41 games in the outfield this season for Hudson Valley.

CAROLINA POP: Josh Moylan is having his best stretch of the season. On Wednesday, Moylan had a nine-game hit streak snapped. During the streak, Moylan hit .452 (14-for-31) with a .742 slugging percentage and a 1.227 OPS. He has multiple hits in five of his last nine games.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2024

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.