Renegades Downed, 8-3, by Cyclones

July 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In a back-and-forth series with the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Hudson Valley Renegades fell 8-3 on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. The game marked the first of five in the series that did not end in a shutout. In the top of the first Nick Morabito led off with a triple against Cam Schlittler (3-3) and scored later in the frame on a groundout by Nick Lorusso to give Brooklyn an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, Hudson Valley responded as Roc Riggio singled before stealing second and third. A single by Omar Martinez brought home Riggio to tie the score at 1-1. Brooklyn regained the lead in the third when Kellum Clark walked, Morabito singled, and Chris Suero doubled to bring home both runners. Wilfredo Lara singled two batters later to drive in Suero. In the bottom of the third Riggio walked and stole second. Jace Avina then notched an RBI single to score Riggio and cut the deficit to 4-2. Jefrey De Los Santos doubled with one out in the fourth and came home on a Karell Paz single to extend the Cylclones' lead. Paz stole second and reached third on a throwing error by catcher Martinez. He later scored on a fielder's choice, as he beat a throw home on a groundball with the infield in. Avina led off the sixth with a double and came home on a Josh Moylan two-out single to make it 6-3. It was Avina's team-leading 22nd double of the season. Brooklyn added a run in the seventh against Joel Valdez. Morabito singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a Lorusso groundout before coming on a Wilfredo Lara single. Jefrey De Los Santos drew a one-out walk against Mason Vinyard in the eighth and scored on an RBI double by Paz to make it 8-3 Brooklyn. The Renegades and Cyclones complete their series on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Baron Stuart (5-2. 3.56) will make his second start of the series for Hudson Valley, while LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-5, 4.02) is the starter for Brooklyn. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets. Renegades Record: 40-38, 7-6

