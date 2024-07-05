Brooklyn Bats Bounce Back With Eight Runs In Win Over Hudson Valley

July 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Behind three multi-hit performers, and seven of nine starters reaching base, the Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Hudson Valley Renegades, 8-3, on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. The win means Brooklyn clinches at least a series split of the six-game home-and-home with the Yankees' High-A affiliate.

Brooklyn plated at least one run in the five of the nine frames they played tonight. RF Nick Morabito went 2-for-4 including a triple and three runs scored, SS Wilfredo Lara enjoyed a 2-for-4 day with a pair of RBI singles, and LF Karell Paz was also 2-for-4 at the dish with a double, a run, and a pair of RBI's.

LHP Ryan Ammons picked up the win in his High-A debut, tossing two frames on one-run ball. RHP Jawilme Ramirez notched the hold, spinning three one-run innings, and RHP Justin Lawson collected his sixth save of the season over three scoreless innings. All that followed an abbreviated start by RHP Douglas Orellana, who gave up a run over one inning of work in his third appearance since returning from Brooklyn's injured list.

The 'Clones began the scoring right away. After Morabito tripled to begin the game, 1B Nick Lorusso brought him in on an RBI groundout.

Hudson Valley responded with one in the first as well to tie the game - an RBI single from C Omar Martinez, one day removed from his first inning three-run home run on Thursday.

Brooklyn created some breathing room in the third. With two men on and one out, C Chris Suero tattooed a double to left field, scoring the pair to make it 3-1 Brooklyn. Then, Lara would drive Suero home to expand the lead to three runs with the first of his two RBI singles on the night.

Hudson Valley got one back in the home third, when LF Jace Avina hit a two out single to score 2B Roc Riggio to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The see-saw affair continued in the fourth, when Brooklyn scored numerous runs for the second straight frame. With one on and one out, an RBI single from Paz gave Brooklyn a three run cushion. After that, Morabito brought Paz home on a fielder's choice to make it 6-2 Brooklyn.

Hudson Valley stayed with it though, scoring one in the sixth on a 3B Josh Moylan RBI single which made it 6-3. Unfortunately for the Renegades, that would be the final tally of the night.

Brooklyn went on to score two more for good measure - Lara's second RBI single of the night in the seventh, and Paz's 2nd RBI of the night in the eighth - a double to plate 3B Jeffrey De Los Santos to make it 8-3, which would hold for the final.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley close out their series tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-5, 4.02 ERA) gets the ball from Heritage Financial Park. He is expected to oppose RHP Baron Stuart (5-2, 3.56 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.