Wilmington Bests Claws 9-3 on Friday Night in ShoreTown

July 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Wilmington took the lead with four runs in the fifth inning and topped the BlueClaws 9-3 on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (5-9/43-37) had their two game win streak snapped and trail the series three games to two against the Blue Rocks (5-8/36-43).

The BlueClaws opened the scoring with two unearned runs in the first inning. Erick Brito who reached on an error, scored on another error. Justin Crawford who had doubled, came into score on a groundout from Leandro Pineda.

After Wilmington got a run back in the second, Luis Caicuto added an RBI single in the third to put the BlueClaws up 3-1.

The Blue Rocks responded with four runs in the fifth. Kevin Made doubled in one off George Klassen, who was then removed. Jeremy De La Rosa then doubled in two off Benony Robles to put the Blue Rocks up 4-3. Joe Naranjo followed with an RBI double of his own for a 5-3 lead.

Wilmington scored twice more in the seventh on an RBI groundout from Gavin Dugas and an RBI single from TJ White off Jaydenn Estanista. They scored two more in the eighth off Jack Dallas to build a 9-3 lead.

Justin Crawford and Hendry Mendez each had two hits for Jersey Shore, with Mendez's hits both doubles. Erick Brito went 0-5 and his 10-game hitting streak was snapped.

The teams finish their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Sam Aldegheri starts for Jersey Shore.

