Morgan Records Four-Hit Game in Hot Rods' 3-2 Victory

July 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Tre' Morgan recorded his third four-hit game at the High-A level, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-4, 45-34) defeated the Rome Emperors (5-9, 41-37) 3-2 on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods scored in the bottom of the second facing Emperors starter Blake Burkhalter. Colton Ledbetter singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Ryan Cermak tripled, scoring Ledbetter from first to make it 1-0. Cermak was plated on a base hit by Tatem Levins, increasing the lead, 2-0.

Rome responded in the top of the third against Hot Rods starter Owen Wild. Nick Ward crushed a solo home run to right, cutting into the Bowling Green lead, 2-1.

The Emperors added another run in the top of the fourth with Wild still on the mound. E.J. Exposito walked and Stephen Paolini tripled, scoring Exposito from third to tie the game, 2-2.

Bowling Green broke the tie in the bottom of the sixth against Rome reliever Elison Joseph. Xavier Isaac reached second on a fielding error by Ward and Morgan singled, putting runners at the corners. Ledbetter singled to score Isaac and give the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead.

Hot Rods reliever Jack Hartman slammed the door, tossing two scoreless innings to finalize the game, 3-2.

Wild (3-1) earned the victory after 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out four. Joseph (1-2) received the loss after 2.0 innings, surrendering one run (unearned) on three hits, while striking out two. Hartman (2) earned the save after 2.0 scoreless innings and striking out four.

Bowling Green and Rome will play the finale of a six-game series Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green sends out RHP Roel Garcia lll (5-4, 4.57), while RHP Cade Kuehler (0-1, 24.00) gets the start for the Emperors.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

