Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Allen this Weekend

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies return home to Maverik Center for a big 3 game weekend series against the Allen Americans on March 12th and 13th at 7:10 pm and March 14th at 1:10 pm.

The Grizzlies finished a 6 game road trip at Wichita last Saturday. Josh Dickinson, Hunter Skinner and Miles Gendron each scored goals in the 4-3 loss at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The power play went 6 for 28 in the 6 game trip. Hunter Skinner led Utah with 3 goals on the trip. Riley Woods led Utah in assists with 5 in 6 games. Pat Cannone and Trey Bradley each had 1 goal and 3 assists.

Recent Transactions

Forward Ty Lewis was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles and Riley Woods was loaned to Colorado on March 7th. Forward Josh Dickinson was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on March 5th. Dickinson had 16 goals and 14 assists in 29 games for the Grizz last season. Dickinson has 60 points in 63 games for Utah over the last 2 plus seasons. Josh was the ECHL Player of the Month for October 2019, after back to back hat tricks on October 16th vs Wichita and at Allen on October 18th.

Goaltender Evan Buitenhuis was traded to the Florida Everblades on March 3rd for future considerationa.

Last Week's Games

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - Utah 3 Allen 5 - Matthew Boucher, Hunter Skinner and Trey Bradley score goals.

Friday, March 5th, 2021 - Utah 0 Wichita 3 - Utah outshot Wichita 38 to 29.

Saturday, March 6th, 2021 - Utah 3 Wichita 4 -

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, March 13th, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, March 14th, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

All times Mountain.

Many Close Games

18 of the 31 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

Matthew Boucher leads all rookies in goals (9) and is tied for 1st in points (21). His 13 assists are tied for 3rd among rookies. Boucher's 92 shots on goal lead all rookies and Cedric Pare is 3rd in shots among rookies with 70. Hunter Skinner leads the league with 2 shootout goals. Skinner is 2nd among defenseman with 6 goals. Ryan Lowney leads all league defenseman with 4 power play goals and 10 power play points. Pat Cannone is 2nd in the league with 11 power play points. Ryan Lowney is tied for 3rd with 10 power play points.

Season Series vs Allen

Utah is 1-2-0-2 vs Allen this season. Hunter Skinner leads Utah with 5 points vs Allen (3g, 2a). Friday night will be the 6th season meeting between the clubs. The teams will meet 18 times during the regular season.

Utah 3 @ Allen 5 (Mar 3 2021)

Utah 1 @ Allen 2 (Feb 9 2021) SO

Allen 3 @ Utah 4 (Jan 31 2021)

Allen 3 @ Utah 2 (Jan 30 2021) SO

Allen 5 @ Utah 2 (Jan 29 2021)

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 13-10-3-5

Home record: 8-3-1-3

Road record: 5-7-2-2

Win percentage: .548 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 4.

Standings Points: 34

Last 10: 4-5-0-1

Goals per game: 2.94 (6th in the league). Goals for: 91

Goals against per game: 3.26 (12th). Goals against: 101

Shots per game: 32.52 (4th).

Shots against per game: 29.42 (5th).

Power Play: 22.0 % - 30 for 125 (2nd). - The 30 power play goals are the most in the league.

Penalty Kill: 83.2 % - 89 for 107 (9th).

Penalty Minutes: 381 (12.29 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5 (Tied for 10th)

Players Used: 40

Attendance: 24,039 (1,603 per game).

Record When Scoring First: 8-4-1. Utah has scored first in 13 of the 31 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 8 5

Opposition 5 13

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (9)

Assists: Trey Bradley/Pat Cannone/Boucher (13)

Points: Boucher (22)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8) Jack Jenkins and Alex Lepkowski leads active Grizzlies at +4.

PIM: Teigan Zahn (48)

Power Play Points: Pat Cannone (11)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (93)

Shooting Percentage: Joe Wegwerth (18.2%) - Minimum 10 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry (2)

Wins: Brad Barone (5)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.930)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.12).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 31 34 25 1 0 91 Utah Grizzlies 349 345 293 21 1008

Opposition 30 37 26 3 5 101 Opposition 285 348 247 27 907

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Josh Dickinson, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Braylon Shmyr, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Brandon Fehd, Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Kevin Carr.

