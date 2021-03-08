Americans Weekly

March 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), travel to Salt Lake City, for three divisional games this week against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans played just one-time last week beating Utah 5-3 on Wednesday night in Allen. Allen Americans Website.

Last Week's Record: 1-0-0

Overall record: 17-9-1-0: 35 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, March 3 vs.Utah Grizzlies, 5-3 Win

Game Winning Goal: Jesse Mychan (12)

Winning Goalie: Justin Kapelmaster

Losing Goalie: Brad Barone

Shots on Goal: Utah 36 Allen 27

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 3) (Utah 0 for 3)

- This Week's Games -

Friday, March 12 @ Utah Grizzlies 8:10 pm CST

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, March 13 @ Utah Grizzlies 8:10 pm CST

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Sunday, March 14 @ Utah Grizzlies 2:10 pm CST

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Corey Mackin and Jesse Mychan (12)

Assists - Matt Register (17)

Points - Corey Mackin (26)

Power Play Goals - Corey Mackin (4)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (7)

Shorthanded Goals - Josh Lammon (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Conner Bleackley (1)

Game Winning Goals - Jesse Mychan and Les Lancaster (3)

First Goal - Corey Mackin (3)

Insurance Goals - Joseph Garreffa (2)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (55)

Plus/Minus - Conner Bleackley (+11)

Shots on Goal - Jesse Mychan (88)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (.932)

Goalie Wins - Justin Kapelmaster (5)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (2.10)

-- Americans Notables -

Corey Mackin is seventh in the league in scoring with 26 points.

Matt Register is third in Defenseman Assists with 17.

Joseph Garreffa is fifth in Rookie Points with 17.

Les Lancaster is tied for the league lead in Defenseman Goals with seven

Allen is averaging 12.85 penalty minutes per game.

Allen is number one in shootouts this season at 0.600 % (3 goals in 5 attempts)

Allen is 14-2-0 when scoring first.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.