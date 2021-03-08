Thunder Weekly, March 8

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a busy week at home this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, March 2

Rapid City at Wichita, 5-4 W (OT)

Friday, March 5

Utah at Wichita, 3-0 W

Saturday, March 6

Utah at Wichita, 4-3 W

Sunday, March 7

Kansas City at Wichita, 1-0 L (SO)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 10

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Kansas Star Casino Buy-In. Buy tickets here

Friday, March 12

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., CARES Night. Buy Tickets here

Saturday, March 13

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., T-Dog's Birthday, presented by Sonic Drive-In, Wiener Dog Nationals, presented by Petland West Wichita. Buy Tickets here

Sunday, March 14

Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 11-4-2-1

AWAY: 9-2-1-0

OVERALL: 20-6-3-1

Last 10: 7-1-1-1

Streak: 4-0-0-1

Rank: 2nd, Western Conference, 44 points, .733 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Anthony Beauregard, 12

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 19

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 31

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, +18

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 59

TRES BEAU - Anthony Beauregard had another solid week, finishing with three goals and an assist. He is tied for second with 31 points and second in plus/minus (+18).

DONUTS - Evan Weninger and Alex Sakellaropoulos each earned shutouts this past week. Weninger grabbed his first career shutout on Friday night. He stopped 38 shots against Utah and won the game, 3-0. Sakellaropoulos stopped 41 shots in a 1-0 shootout loss to Kansas City on Sunday. Sakellaropoulos has stopped his last 66 shots he faced. He came on in relief of Weninger on Tuesday against Rapid City and helped Wichita to a 5-4 overtime win. For Sakellaropoulos, it was his fourth shutout of his career.

FINNISHING - Patrik Parkkonen has come on over the last two weeks. He recorded his second game-winning goal in overtime in a seven-day span on Tuesday night. Parkkonen has points in four of his last five games (1g, 4a). The Finnish defenseman has 12 points (2g, 10a) in 18 games this season.

FIRST - Stephen Johnson recorded his first goal as a pro on Friday night. The rookie from Saint Mary's made a great play behind the net and popped a shot over Kevin Carr to make it 3-0. He had points in back-to-back games over the weekend.

SHORT - Beau Starrett tallied three points this past week. He had goals in back-to-back games and netted his first shorthanded marker of his career on Saturday to help start a rally for the Thunder.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK - Wichita had two multi-goal comebacks this past week. The Thunder came back from a 4-1 deficit on Tuesday against Rapid City and won 5-4 in overtime. On Saturday night, the Thunder trailed 3-1 in the second and came back for a 4-3 win over Utah.

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita continues its season-long 10-game homestand this week with three more at INTRUST Bank Arena against Tulsa. The Thunder will travel to Tulsa on Sunday before returning home on St. Patrick's Day to host Indy.

THUNDERBOLTS...Wichita has the second-best road record in the league (9-2-1)...Wichita is tied for second lowest in the league with 73 goals against...Matteo Gennaro is tied for the league-lead with 3 shorthanded points...Evan Weninger is tied for first in wins (12), second in minutes played (1,129) and first in saves (614)...Wichita is outscoring its opponent 32-22 in the second and 34-23 in the third...Wichita is 5-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-4-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 6-0-0-1 when tied after two...

