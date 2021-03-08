Mavericks Aquire Defenseman Evan Neugold

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced on Monday that defenseman Evan Neugold has been traded from the Florida Everblades for future considerations.

Neugold, a six-foot-two, 194-pound, 28-year-old defenseman from Goshen, Connecticut joins the Mavericks after starting the season with the Florida Everblades. In 12 games for the Everblades, Neugold had four points on one goal and three assists.

"Evan is a rocksteady defenseman with championship pedigree," Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "He has the ability to play forward and defense and understands what it takes to win."

