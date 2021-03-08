Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears head into this week riding a six-game unbeaten in regulation streak (5-0-1-0) as they prepare to take on the South Carolina Stingrays on home ice on Tuesday and visit the Florida Everblades on Saturday.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, March 9 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m.

ï»¿Saturday, March 13 at Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.

SEASON RECORD: 16-10-3-0 (.603)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-2-2-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 3rd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 28 points

MOST GOALS: Jake Coughler - 14 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 20 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 30 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tristin Langan - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 5 vs. Florida: 3-0 W

Luke McInnis scored his first professional goal, and Clint Windsor made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season as Orlando blanked the Everblades in the first meeting of the week with its in-state rival.

Saturday, March 6 vs. Florida: 5-2 W

Aaron Luchuk recorded two goals and an assist as the Solar Bears rallied from a 1-0 deficit. Anthony Repaci and Chris LeBlanc scored empty-net goals as the Solar Bears picked up their second consecutive win over the Everblades.

Sunday, March 7 vs. Florida: 5-2 W

The Solar Bears scored twice on the power play in the first period to take a 2-1 lead into the dressing room, as Tad Kozun, Tristin Langan and Jake Coughler scored in the third period to help secure the weekend sweep of the Everblades.

The Orlando Solar Bears along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 17 GP, 7-7-2, .915 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 7 GP, 2g-3a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 21 GP, 0g-2a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk enters the week with an 11-game point streak (5g-10a); Luchuk is fourth in league scoring with 28 points (8g-20a); his 20 assists are second among all forwards

Mark Auk enters the week with a six-game point streak (1g-7a)

Orlando is 7-0-0-0 when Jerry D'Amigo records at least a point

Chris LeBlanc appeared in his 200th career game with Orlando on Saturday, becoming the first forward in team history to play in 200 games; he trails defenseman Eric Baier (236) for the club's all-time games played record

The Solar Bears are 16-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals in games this season

Clint Windsor is tied for sixth in the league with five wins

Orlando's power play at home is ranked fourth, at 21.7%

Michael Lackey is in the midst of a five-game unbeaten in regulation streak (3-0-2)

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

BEAR TRACKS:

Solar Bears forward Aaron Luchuk joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, to discuss the season thus far, how his father has always inspired him in his hockey career, his time in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, and he also dished on some of the bigger personalities in the Solar Bears locker room.

