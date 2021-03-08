ECHL Transactions - March 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 8, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Sean Bonar, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Taran Kozun, G traded to Wheeling

Florida:

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve

Delete Evan Neugold, D traded to Kansas City

Fort Wayne:

Delete Spencer Smallman, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Greenville:

Delete Shawn Bock, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford

Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Christopher Brown, F activated from Injured Reserve [3/5]

Delete Jared VanWormer, F placed on reserve [3/5]

South Carolina:

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Wheeling:

Add Garet Hunt, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garet Hunt, F placed on reserve

