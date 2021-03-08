ECHL Transactions - March 8
March 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 8, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Sean Bonar, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Taran Kozun, G traded to Wheeling
Florida:
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve
Delete Evan Neugold, D traded to Kansas City
Fort Wayne:
Delete Spencer Smallman, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Greenville:
Delete Shawn Bock, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford
Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Christopher Brown, F activated from Injured Reserve [3/5]
Delete Jared VanWormer, F placed on reserve [3/5]
South Carolina:
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Wheeling:
Add Garet Hunt, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garet Hunt, F placed on reserve
