Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 13

INDY FUEL WEEK 13 RESULTS: 1-0-1-0, 21-6-2-0 Overall

Wednesday, March 3 - Fuel 6 vs Wheeling 0:

In their first game of a two-game week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Fuel would explode in the second period, seeing goals from Willie Raskob, Matt Marcinew, Spencer Watson and Nic Pierog to eventually give them a 6-0 win on Wednesday night.

Friday, March 5 - Fuel 4 vs Kansas City 5:

In their second and final game of a slower week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. After a slower first period, both teams would combine for five goals in the second period and two in the third to send the teams to overtime tied 4-4. It would take just under three minutes of overtime before Adam Brady beat Bakala with a wrist shot to give the Mavericks a 5-4 win on Friday.

INDY FUEL WEEK 14 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, March 9 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Thursday, March 11 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Sunday, March 14 - Fuel vs Wheeling (3:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

RECOVERY TIME

With only two games last week and three games with off days in between, the Fuel have a chance to recover from last month's vigorous schedule. With an off weekend, Indy has the chance to get rest, recover from injuries and prepare for three games against very physical opponents in the Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets.

OVERTIME LOSS

Friday's game was the first time since January 31st that an opponent defeated the Fuel in overtime. Coming from behind multiple times in Friday's game against the Kansas City Mavericks, the Fuel couldn't hold on to take the game in overtime. Indy will enter Week 14 of the ECHL season looking to get back to their winning ways after losing three out of their last four games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

OIL DROPS:

Diego Cuglietta scored two goals in a game for the second time since joining the team on February 21

Michael Pelech currently has two goals and three assists in his last two games

Pelech has three goals and three assists in five games in a Fuel uniform

Pelech is 5 assists away from 3rd on the ECHL All-Time Assists leaderboard

Spencer Watson is one goal away from 4th all time goals for the Indy Fuel

Dan Bakala is in a three way tie for first in the ECHL in wins (12)

Nic Pierog continues to lead the league in goals (16)

Mike Lee leads all ECHL rookies in power play points

Team notes:

The Fuel have lost three out of their last four home games

Friday's loss was the first overtime loss since January 31

The Fuel have the best road power play in the ECHL (22.4%)

Indy faces Wheeling twice this week who they've put together a record of 9-1-1-0

