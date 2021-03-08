Rockford Assigns Aubrun, Signs Cliff Watson

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have assigned goaltender Tom Aubrun to the ECHL's Indy Fuel and signed defenseman Cliff Watson to a pro tryout agreement (PTO).

Aubrun, 25, was assigned to the Fuel prior to the 2020-21 ECHL season and appeared in three ECHL games before being recalled by the IceHogs. Through three games Aubrun put together a 3.92 goals-against average and .870 save percentage. Since being recalled by the IceHogs, the native of Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France played one AHL game earning a 3.79 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

Watson, 27, is in his second season in the Circle City. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has appeared in 21 games for the Fuel this season earning 11 assists and 18 penalty minutes as well as serving as the franchise's seventh captain. The fourth-year pro has 37 AHL games under his belt earning two goals, five assists and 31 penalty minutes.

