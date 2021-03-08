Americans Announce Several Transactions

March 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) announced several transactions today.

The team signed forward Frank DiChiara over the weekend. The 6-foot-2 and 240-pound power forward joins Allen after playing the last two seasons with the Reading Royals. The Yale graduate had 59 points in 59 games last season with the Royals.

The San Jose Barracuda recalled forward Steenn

Pasichnuk from Allen. The Bonnyville, ALTA, native appeared in four games for the Americans and had four penalty minutes.

Today, the Americans traded goaltender Taran Kozun to the Wheeling Nailers for cash considerations. Kozun, who served as the backup netminder in Greenville at the end of last month did not appear in a game for Allen.

The Americans return to action this weekend in Salt Lake City against the Utah Grizzlies. Allen returns home for games on March 17th and 19th.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.