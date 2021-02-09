Grizzlies Preview: February 9, 2021 Utah at Allen

February 9, 2021

Utah Grizzlies (9-4-3-2, 23 points) at Allen Americans (13-5-1, 27 points)

February 9, 2021 | 6:05 PM | Game #19 | Allen Events Center

Referees: Alex Normandin (#26)

Linesmen: Trent Williams (#48), Jordan Solomon (#78).

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

The Match-up

It's a Tuesday night in Allen to complete the 3 game road trip. Utah won 2 games at Kansas City last weekend. The Grizzlies return home after the game as they are home for 6 straight games over the next 2 weekends.

Last Week's Games

February 5th, 2021 - Utah 4 Kansas City 2 - Riley Woods had 2 goals and 1 assist. Pat Cannone had 2 assists. Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play. Brad Barone saved 38 of 40.

February 6th, 2021 - Utah 3 Kansas City 2 - Miles Gendron had 2 goals. Pat Cannone game winner with 33 seconds left in the 2nd period. Barone saved 29 of 31 for his 4th win of the season.

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

Friday, February 12th, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, February 13th, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, February 14th, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Lots of Close Games

11 of the 18 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests.

Point Streaks and Trends

Pat Cannone has a point in 6 straight games. Cannone has a point in 12 of his 16 games. Hunter Skinner has a point in 3 straight games and a point in 6 of his 7 pro games. Ryan Lowney has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Matthew Boucher has 4 multi point games in his last 10 contests.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

Pat Cannone is tied for 10th in points with 16. Cannone's 6 game point streak is tied for the 2nd best current streak in the league. Brad Barone is 2nd in the league in save percentage at .931. Matthew Boucher is tied for 3rd in assists among rookies (9). Miles Gendron is tied for the league lead for goals among defenseman (4).

Transactions: Riley Woods and Miles Gendron Headed to Colorado

Woods was the number 1 star in last night's 4-2 win after a 2 goal, 1 assist performance. Woods has a point in 6 of his 7 games in Utah. 4 of the 7 games have been multi-point contests. 4 of his 20 shots have found the back of the net. Last season Woods scored 13 goals and 24 assists in 43 games with the Newfoundland Growlers. Last season Woods had 10 games with 2 or more points, with his best effort coming against Adirondack on February 7th, 2020, where he had 2 goals and 3 assists in a 7-4 Growlers win. Woods had a point in 23 of the 43 games last season.

Gendron has 4 goals this season, tied for the league lead among defenseman.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Kris Myllari, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Evan Buitenhuis.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 9-4-3-2

Home record: 5-2-1-1

Road record: 4-2-2-1

Win percentage: .639 (3rd in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 3.

Standings Points: 23

Last 10: 5-2-2-1. Standings points in 9 of last 11.

Goals per game: 3.11 (5th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.06 (10th).

Shots per game: 31.94 (6th).

Shots against per game: 29.83 (3rd).

Power Play: 21.1 % - 15 for 71 (1st). - Utah has 7 power play goals in the last 5 games.

Penalty Kill: 80.9 % - 55 for 68 (11th).

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied for 2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3 (Tied for 9th)

Record When Scoring First: 7-2-1. Utah has scored first in 10 of the 18 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 7 3

Opposition 2 6

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Pat Cannone (6)

Assists: Cannone (10)

Points: Cannone (16)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt/Jack Jenkins (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (26)

Power Play Points: Cannone (8)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (44)

Shooting Percentage: Ian Scheid (18.8 %) Ryan Lowney (18.2 %) leads active Grizzlies.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Cedric Pare (2)

Wins: Peyton Jones/Brad Barone (4)

Save %: Brad Barone (.931)

Goals Against Average: Parker Gahagen (2.12).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 19 22 15 0 0 56 Utah Grizzlies 200 198 164 13 575

Opposition 16 19 15 3 2 55 Opposition 168 203 149 15 535

