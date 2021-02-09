Fournier Selected as ECHL Player of the Week

February 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Stefan Fournier of the Wichita Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 1-7.

Fournier scored three goals and added three assists for six points in three games against Allen last week.

The 28-year-old scored a goal in 4-3 loss on Wednesday, picked up an assist in a 4-3 win on Friday and tallied four points (2g-2a) in a 5-2 victory on Saturday. His four points is a new career high for a single game outing for the veteran forward.

A native of Dorval, Quebec, Fournier is tied for fifth in the ECHL with nine goals, while adding five assists for 14 points in 14 games this season.

Fournier has totaled 116 points (67g-49a) in 182 career ECHL games with Wichita, Orlando, Brampton, Kalamazoo and Wheeling. He has added 23 points (11g-12a) in 142 career games in the American Hockey League with Syracuse, Tucson, Springfield, St. John's and Hamilton.

Prior to turning pro, Fournier recorded 212 points (101g-111a) in 289 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Acadie-Bathurst, Lewiston, Victoriaville and Halifax.

On behalf of Stefan Fournier, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wichita youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Wichita heads on the road for the next five starting on Friday, February 12 with a trip to Utah to face the Grizzlies.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase tickets or call the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.