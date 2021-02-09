Thunder Weekly, February 9

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played a three-game mini-series against arch-rival, Allen, this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, February 3

Wichita at Allen, 4-3 L

Friday, February 5

Wichita at Allen, 4-3 W (OT)

Saturday, February 6

Allen at Wichita, 5-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, February 12

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, February 13

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, February 14

Wichita at Utah, 2:10 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 6-3-1-0

AWAY: 5-1-0-0

OVERALL: 11-4-1-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 1st, Western Conference, 23 points, .719 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matteo Gennaro, Stefan Fournier, 9

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 13

Points: Matteo Gennaro, 18

+/-: Cam Clarke, Jacob Graves, +15

PIM: Jacob Graves, 36

GRUDGE MATCH - Wichita played Allen three times this past week. The Thunder lost on Wednesday, 4-3, but then took an overtime win against the Americans, 4-3, on Friday night. The two teams finished their three-game set on Saturday with the Thunder winning by the final of 5-2. The win put the Thunder in first place in the West by virtue of winning percentage (.719). Wichita has three games in hand on Allen and is four points back of the Americans in that category.

CAREER NIGHT - Stefan Fournier had a career night on Saturday against Allen. He scored twice and had two helpers, which is a new single game career-high. He was also a +3 and finished with seven shots on net. The eight-year pro from Dorval, Quebec has points in five-straight games (5g, 4a) and points in nine of the last 10 outings.

TRES BEAU - Anthony Beauregard has been a great addition to the Thunder lineup this year. He has points in five-straight (2g, 7a), points in eight of his last nine as well as three points in back-to-back outings. Beauregard is approaching his previous career-high from the 2018-season campaign, where he had 28 points with Brampton. He currently has 16 (3g, 13a) in 16 games for the Thunder.

BACK-TO-BACK - Jay Dickman has been coming on strong as of late. The rookie out of Bemidji State recorded back-to-back two-point outings this weekend. He had two goals on Friday night and followed that up with a goal and an assist on Saturday including netting the game-winner. Dickman has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 16 games this season.

TENDING - Hayden Lavigne had another solid outing on Saturday night. He claimed his second win as a pro, stopping 37 of 39 shots against Allen. The rookie out of Michigan lowered his goals-against average to 2.00 and save percentage to .950. Evan Weninger improved to 5-2-1 with a 4-3 overtime win on Friday. He currently sits in seventh place in goals-against average (2.34) and third in save percentage (.930).

FERRIS - Cam Clarke has been on a roll for the Thunder. The rookie defenseman from Ferris State recorded the overtime winner on Friday night, which is the first of his career. He has points in four of the last five games (2g, 3a).

NEW ADDITIONS - Dean Stewart and John Albert have been welcome additions over the last few games. Stewart added an assist on Saturday, giving him four assists in his last three games and assists in three-straight. Albert scored a highlight reel goal on Saturday night, giving him three points in his last three (2g, 1a).

SPECIAL - Wichita went 1-for-2 on the man advantage on Saturday, giving the Thunder power play goals in two of the last three games. The power play percentage improved to 12.5%, which is ninth in the league. On the penalty kill, the Thunder allowed two goals on nine chances this past week. Wichita is currently third in the league on kill (88.1%) and third at home (9.09%).

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita has a league-best road record (5-1-0)...Bobby McMann is third in shots (70), leads all rookies with 16 points and tied for the rookie lead in assists with 11...Matteo Gennaro is tied for fifth with 18 points...Anthony Beauregard is fifth in assists (13)...Cam Clarke and Jacob Graves are second in plus/minus (+15)...Jacob Graves is fifth in penalty minutes for defensemen (36)...Wichita is 10-1-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita has outscored its opponent 20-9 in the second period...Wichita is 4-0-0-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-2-0-0 when tied after one...

