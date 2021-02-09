Rabbits Weekly

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Garrett Thompson

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Garrett Thompson

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits' historic 12-game point streak came to a close last Wednesday, but the Bits earned two out of three victories on the week against South Carolina and Jacksonville. Up next, the Swamp Rabbits will host a three-game set with the Orlando Solar Bears at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Max Zimmer recorded the overtime winner on Thursday night to help Greenville top South Carolina, 4-3 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

FEBRUARY 6, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 1, ICEMEN 0

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits recorded their first road shutout in nearly three years on Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Scoreless through 40 minutes, Matt Bradley converted the game's only goal with 2:04 left in regulation. Ryan Bednard recorded 20 saves on 20 shots for his second shutout of the season, and second against the Icemen only seven days apart. Bednard's road clean sheet marked the first by a Rabbits goaltender since Chris Nell blanked Atlanta on April 7, 2018.

FEBRUARY 4, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 4, Stingrays 3 (OT)

Greenville erased 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to come from behind and beat South Carolina in overtime, 4-3. Down 2-0 late in the 2nd period, Patrick Bajkov scored from a center-point blast, and Jacob Hayhurst recorded his first professional goal. In the final minute, Matt Bradley scored a 6-on-4 power play goal with the extra attacker on, setting up Max Zimmer's overtime heroics shortly thereafter.

FEBRUARY 3, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 0, Stingrays 2

The Swamp Rabbits' 12-game point streak came to an end last Wednesday in a 2-0 defeat to South Carolina at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tim Harrison and Jesse Lees were the goal scorers for the Rays. Greenville concluded the point streak with a 5-0-5-2 record and claimed 17 of 24 standings points (.704). Greenville's dozen consecutive games unbeaten in regulation is a new Greenville professional hockey record, surpassing the 1999-2000 Greenville Grrrowl.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Stay Thirsty, Swamp Rabbits fans! Join us on Thursday, February 11 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for "Thirsty Thursday's!" Enjoy $3 Natural Light's until puck drop.

COMMUNITY BITS

Share the love, help your neighbors and donate with The Blood Connection, the exclusive blood provider for ALL Upstate Hospitals! The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to host a blood bus outside Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, February 13 from 3-7 p.m.

BEDNARD HONORED FOR A THIRD TIME

Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for February 1-7, 2021. It is the third time this season Bednard has earned the weekly honor.

Bednard started all three games last week for Greenville and posted a 2-1-0 record including a shutout, 1.68 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. The 23-year-old has started four consecutive games for the Swamp Rabbits and six of his team's last seven. Bednard currently leads ECHL goaltenders in minutes (735), saves (361) and is tied for first in shutouts (2). He currently sports a 7-2-3 record on the campaign with a 2.45 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

