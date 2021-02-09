Reading Royals Proudly Announce 20 Recipient Businesses of Its Royals20for20 Small Business Stimulus Plan

In early January 2021, the Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced its Royals20for20 Small Business Stimulus Campaign. In partnership with its four sponsors - Visions Federal Credit Union, Comcast Business, E.T. Electric and ServPro of Reading - the Royals vowed to contribute $20,000 to the small business community of Berks County.

Over several weeks in January, the Royals accepted nominations of local small businesses from the community. Over 300 nominations were submitted, highlighting businesses in various locations and industries within Berks County. Careful consideration was given to all nominations, giving priority to those businesses with the most nominations and then to those that described a business that, despite the hardships of 2020, had stepped up to support its employees and community.

"Reviewing the nominations was truly heartwarming!" says Tammy Dahms, Director of Corporate Sales & Sponsorship for the team. "We learned of so many local businesses who put their employees and community first - businesses that coordinated toy drives, raised funds for out-of-work servers and bartenders; companies that first opened their doors only days before the shutdown and businesses that had been on the brink of shutdown if it weren't for their faithful customers and clients. It has been humbling to support these businesses in this way."

From those nominations, twenty area businesses were selected to receive $1,000 towards the purchase of gift certificates to be used during the 2021-2022 Royals season. Additionally, the twenty recipient businesses, as well as the four sponsor businesses, will be invited to meet and congratulate one another at a game during the upcoming 20th Anniversary Season.

The following businesses were selected:

Beer Wall on Penn

Bell Tower Salon & Spa

Benchwarmers Coffee & Doughnuts

CJ Hummel's Restaurant, Bar & Gathering Place

Franklyn's Breakfast, Burgers and Shakes

Kangen Reading Water Store

Leesport Pet Resort LLC

Mayfield on Noble

Mike and Joe's Barber Shop

Mimmo's Restaurant

Mount Penn Sports Cards

Pizza Como

Reading Distilling Guild

Skin Sanctuary Spa

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills Wyomissing

Sweet Ride Ice Cream

Tavern on Penn

Thanx Hair Artistry

The Brick House Pub

Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery

