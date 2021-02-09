Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Allen Americans (13-5-1-0; 27 pts) vs. Utah Grizzlies (9-4-3-2; 23 pts)

Tonight, the Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies meet for the fourth time this season. The Americans beat Utah two out of three games two weekends ago at the Maverik Center. Allen has lost two of their last three games, and three of their last four. A quick one game homestand for the Americans before hitting the road to Kansas City this weekend. Watch games this season on FloSports Hockey, and listen on the ALL-NEW Americans 24/7.

Last Game @ Wichita:

The Americans blew a 2-1 lead in the second period, giving up three unanswered goals in the third period, in a 5-2 loss to Wichita last Saturday night. Jesse Mychan extended his point streak to six games scoring his 10th goal of the season. Justin Kapelmaster suffered his first loss of the year (3-1). He leads the team in save percentage and goals against average.

Worth Noting:

The Americans have their first losing streak of the season, after back-to-back losses in Wichita last weekend. With those two losses, the Americans dropped out of first place in the Western Conference. Wichita takes over the top spot in the West with a winning percentage of .719, compared to the Americans .711.

About Allen:

The Americans have a 4-1-1 record at Allen Event Center this season, with both home losses coming to Wichita. The Americans are 10-1-0 when scoring first and have the best winning percentage in the league when scoring the first goal at 0.919%. The Americans home power play is sixth overall in the ECHL at 15.6 % (5 for 32).

About Utah:

Tonight, the Utah Grizzlies make their first stop in Allen this season. The Americans are 2-1-0 against Utah this year, with both wins coming at the Maverik Center. Utah's road power play is fifth overall this season at 18.6 %. Utah has scored more goals in the second period this season than any other, outscoring their opponents 22 to 19 in the second frame.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans are being outshot in the first period 213 to 211 this season.

The Americans are averaging 3.58 goals per game, which is second overall in the ECHL.

The Americans are 1-2-1 this season when tied after two periods of play.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH

ALLEN:

HOME: 4-1-1-0

AWAY: 8-4-0-0

OVERALL: 13-5-1-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan 10

Assists: Matt Register 14

Points: Corey Mackin, 19

+/-: Conner Bleackley, +10

PIM: Zane Franklin, 43

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 5-2-1-1

AWAY: 4-2-2-1

OVERALL: 9-4-3-2

Last 10: 5-2-2-1

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Pat Cannone, 6

Assists: Pat Cannone, 10

Points: Pat Cannone, 16

+/-: Jack Jenkins, +8

PIM: Teigan Zahn, 26

