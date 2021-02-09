Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Ryan Bednard of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 1-7. It is the third time this season he has received the weekly honor.

Bednard went 2-1-0 with one shutout, a 1.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934 in three appearances last week.

The 23-year-old made 21 saves in a 2-0 loss at South Carolina on Wednesday, turned aside 30 shots in a 4-3 win against the Stingrays on Thursday and stopped all 20 shots he faced in a 1-0 win at Jacksonville on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Florida, Bednard is tied for the league lead with seven wins and two shutouts, ranks eighth with a 2.45 goals-against average and is 12th with a .917 save percentage.

A native of Macomb Township, Michigan, Bednard has seen action in 36 career ECHL games with Greenville going 17-14-4 with two shutouts, a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. He has posted a 4-3-0 record in eight career American Hockey League appearances with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He also saw action in 40 career games with Youngstown in the United States Hockey League.

Runners Up: Kyle Keyser, Jacksonville (1-1-0, 1.01 GAA, .966 save pct.) and Brad Barone, Utah (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .944 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Sean Romeo (Kansas City), Garret Sparks (Orlando), David Tendeck (Rapid City), Jake Kupsky (South Carolina) and Hayden Lavigne (Wichita).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.