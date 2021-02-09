Bednard Earns Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for a Third Time

February 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for February 1-7, 2021. It is the third time this season Bednard has earned the weekly honor.

Bednard started all three games last week for Greenville and posted a 2-1-0 record including a shutout, 1.68 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. The 23-year-old has started four consecutive games for the Swamp Rabbits and six of his team's last seven.

Bednard currently leads ECHL goaltenders in minutes (735), saves (361) and is tied for first in shutouts (2). He currently sports a 7-2-3 record on the campaign with a 2.45 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

The Florida Panthers goaltending prospect debuted last season with the Swamp Rabbits and appeared in 24 games with Greenville in addition to eight American Hockey League appearances with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound goaltender debuted in the AHL with Springfield on Jan. 17, 2020 and made 36 saves on 37 shots in a 4-1 win at Syracuse. Two weeks later, Bednard earned his first AHL shutout on Feb. 1, 2020 versus the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Thursday night to kickoff a three-game home ice set against the Orlando Solar Bears. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.