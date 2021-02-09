ECHL Transactions - February 9
February 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 9, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Braylon Shmyr, F
Greenville:
Luc Brown, F
Rapid City:
Nate Kallen, D
Drew Callin, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Ben Carroll, D activated from reserve
Greenville:
Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add John Lethemon, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G returned from loan to Hershey
Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Gordon Defiel, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Hunter Garlent, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Mike Hedden, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve
