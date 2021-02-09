ECHL Transactions - February 9

February 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 9, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Braylon Shmyr, F

Greenville:

Luc Brown, F

Rapid City:

Nate Kallen, D

Drew Callin, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Ben Carroll, D activated from reserve

Greenville:

Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add John Lethemon, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G returned from loan to Hershey

Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Gordon Defiel, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Hunter Garlent, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.