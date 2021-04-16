Griffins Top Wild 5-4 in Rollercoaster Finish

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Iowa Wild (10-10-4-0; 24 pts.) fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (9-6-2-0; 20 pts.) by a final score of 5-4 Friday night at Van Andel Arena. The third period featured eight combined goals and three goals in 36 seconds for the Wild.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring at 10:51 of the first period. Forward Jarid Lukosevicius wrapped a puck around the net to the left post and past Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (28 saves) to take the lead for the Griffins, 1-0.

Iowa trailed after the first period, 1-0 and were outshot by the Griffins 13-10.

Both teams failed to find the scoreboard in the second period as the game remained 1-0 Griffins headed into the second intermission. Both teams had power play opportunities and hit goalposts during their man-advantages. The Griffins outshot the Wild 10-8 during the period and held the edge in total shots 23-18 after 40 minutes.

Grand Rapids doubled their lead less than three minutes into the third period. Forward Kyle Criscuolo redirected a shot from the blue line at 2:50 bringing the score to 2-0.

Under a minute later, the Griffins extended their lead to three goals. Forward Albin Grewe tipped a shot past Jones at 3:55 of the third stanza to make it 3-0.

Iowa tallied for the first time on the night at 9:32 of the third period courtesy of forward Gerry Mayhew. Rookie forward Matt Boldy connected a pass to Mayhew from the left corner and Mayhew snapped it past Griffins' goaltender Kevin Boyle (29 saves) to make it 3-1.

The Wild struck again 14 seconds later to make it 3-2. Forward Will Bitten maneuvered in front of goal from the right circle, his shot popped off Boyle's pad where forward Brandon Duhaime slid home the rebound. Gabriel Dumont picked up the secondary helper on the goal at 9:46 of the third period which set a Wild franchise record for the fastest two goals scored.

Iowa equalized with their third goal in a span of 36 seconds to tie the game 3-3. Defenseman Matt Bartkowski skated down the left wall of the Grand Rapids zone and centered from the left corner. Mayhew was able to help the puck along to the right side of the crease where forward Mason Shaw finished at 10:08 of the third period.

Boldy scored his third goal in his fourth pro game to take the lead 4-3 for Iowa at 14:41 of the third period. Mayhew played a puck from his knees from the right corner behind the net towards the left corner where Boldy was straddling the goal line. Boldy pulled the puck from behind the net to his backhand at the left post and elevated the puck up under the crossbar from just outside the left of the crease.

Grand Rapids tied the game at 17:12 of the third period with a shot from forward Taro Hirose at the bottom of the left circle to tie the score 4-4.

The Griffins got back out in front with a goal from forward Dominic Turgeon with 41 seconds to play to bring the lead to 5-4.

At the end of a rollercoaster third period, Grand Rapids grabbed the win 5-4. The Wild went 0-3 on the power play and the Griffins went 0-2 on the man-advantage. Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 15-10 in the third period and the two teams tied 33-33 in total shots in the game.

The Wild and the Griffins square off for the final time this season Saturday night in Grand Rapids. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET at Van Andel Arena.

