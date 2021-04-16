Schnarr, Mitens Down Penguins, 6-3

WILKES-BARRE - Nate Schnarr scored two goals and Mareks Mitens stopped 33 shots in his professional debut as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night, 6-3, inside Mohegan Sun Arena.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead as Nate Schnarr scored his third goal in the last two games against the Penguins in the first period. Schnarr took a pass from Fabian Zetterlund and ripped a slap shot by goaltender Tommy Nappier on the power play. The goal was Schnarr's fourth of the year with assists from Zetterlund and Colton White just 4:11 into the game.

Tim Schaller answered back on the power play to tie the game at one for the Penguins with 4:50 left in the period. The goal was Schaller's seventh of the year with assists from Drew O'Connor and Pierre-Olivier Joseph and the game was even 1-1 after 20 minutes of play. Shots on net favored the Penguins, 11-6.

In the second period, Jon Lizotte beat goaltender Mareks Mitens with a wrist shot on a shorthanded rush to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. The goal came 4:24 into the period with the lone assist going to Josh Currie.

A.J. Greer recorded his first goal as a Devil to tie the game up at two. Ryan Schmelzer fed Greer down the right side and he snapped a shot over the shoulder of Nappier and the game was all square at two. The goal was Greer's second of the year with the lone assist from Schmelzer at the 10:19 mark of period two.

Schnarr scored his second of the night to give the Devils a one-goal lead. Aarne Talvitie fed Schnarr for a breakaway and he slid the puck by the left leg pad of Nappier to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. The goal was Schnarr's second of the night and fifth of the year at 11:18.

Binghamton took a 4-2 lead as Kevin Bahl blasted home his first professional goal with 5:58 remaining in the second frame. Bahl ripped a shot off the post and in with assists from Connor Carrick and Danick Martel and the Devils took the two-goal advantage into the third.

Josh Currie pulled the Penguins within one goal just 4:44 into the third period. From the right side, Currie beat Mitens over the left shoulder for his fifth of the year and the lead for the Devils decreased to 4-3. Assists on Currie's goal were given to Joseph and Jordy Bellerive.

Martel added an empty-net goal and the Devils sealed the 6-3 win. Mitens recorded his first professional victory with a 33-save performance and Nappier collected the loss with 22 saves.

The Devils scored less than a minute later to take the two-goal lead back. Ben Thomson fired a shot from the left circle and beat Nappier for his fifth of the season. Reilly Walsh and Matt Hellickson collected the assists on the goal and Binghamton took a 5-3 lead at the 5:36 mark.

The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, Saturday, April 17 against the Hershey Bears at 1:00 p.m. inside GIANT Center.

