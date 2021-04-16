Wolves Game Rescheduled for April 29
April 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Friday that the Chicago Wolves and Grand Rapids Griffins will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, in Grand Rapids. This game had been scheduled for April 15, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The placement of this rescheduled contest means the Wolves will play three games in three days at the end of the month. After traveling to Van Andel Arena on April 29, the Wolves host the Iowa Wild at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates on April 30 and May 1.
All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.com.
