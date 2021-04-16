Gulls Earn OT Win at Ontario

The San Diego Gulls opened a four-game road swing with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Ontario Reign tonight at Toyota Sports Performance Center. The victory marked the Gulls 10th win over their last 12 games and tied the team for the AHL lead in wins (19). San Diego now leads the Pacific Division in wins (19) and points (38).

Vinni Lettieri netted the winning goal in overtime and recorded his second consecutive multi-point game (1-1=2). Lettieri has recorded multi-point efforts in eight of 12 games played and holds the AHL's third best points per game average at 1.58 (min. 10 GP).

Trevor Zegras opened the scoring for the second straight game for his eighth goal of the season and is averaging a goal per game over his last six games (6-3=9). Zegras leads AHL rookies in points per game (1.23, min. 10 GP).

Chase De Leo recorded the primary assist on the overtime goal to extend his assist streak to five games (3-7=10) and match his career high, while stretching his point streak to a sixth game (4-7=11).

Josh Mahura earned a pair of assists and has six points over his last five games (2-4=6).

Lukas Dostal stopped 37-of-38 shots to earn his fifth consecutive victory and improve to 10-7-0 on the year. Dostal also grabbed his fifth straight win over the Ontario Reign and is 5-0-0-0 against Ontario this season. Among AHL rookie goaltenders, Dostal ranks second in wins, and fifth in goals against average (3.17) and save percentage (.913).

The Gulls continue their four-game road stretch Saturday, Apr. 17 (8 p.m.) against the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Vinni Lettieri

On his overtime goal

I was hitting Dels (Chase De Leo) down low at first because he was all alone and I thought he was going to have some more time with it and kind of explode on them. From there, since we used the low play, I think rolling around might've been an option so I just rolled around to the net. The guys did great moving around and Dels held the net front very well and gave me the opportunity to shoot.

On his assist to Zegras' goal

I took a look before the puck came to me. I got lucky with it, missing all those guys' sticks, but Z (Trevor Zegras) made an insane goal. I couldn't believe it actually so it was pretty cool to see it. A lucky pass by me, but it was just skill what he did on the breakaway.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the no-goal call

He had signaled before the puck went in the net. He was in the process of making the call. We touched the puck so it was a good break for us.

On the first period

We had a very simple game. I thought our support was really good. We were moving the puck to people who were open and that makes for a simple game. We were establishing some offensive zone time. Some penalty issues started in the second period and we ended up wearing down a lot of the same players on defense were logging a lot of hard minutes out there.

On penalties

It had a lot to do with it. When you're in the box killing penalties, guys are blocking shots and you're rotating seven forwards. That's a lot of guys that not only not in the game, but you're putting a lot of pressure on those guys.

